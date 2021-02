SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick man is bringing the Chiefs Kingdom to his town.

Dennis Bayse built a touchdown box and decorated his yard to celebrate the Chiefs’ success

This year, he painted a miniature Chiefs football field on his front lawn.

“When they won they won the AFC Championship, I said I know what I want to do now and that’s the reason the field came in,” said Bayse.

Dennis became a Chiefs fan in 1965. He decorated a fire from that year to honor the team.