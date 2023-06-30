WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, and the team is making a stop in Wichita to show off the hardware.

The Lombardi Trophy will be on display Saturday at the Scheels Grand Opening Celebration at Towne East Square Mall on July 1.

You can see the Super Bowl trophy from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Chiefs Champions Tour said there will be no players in attendance, but Cheer, KC Wolf, and Rumble will be there.

The Chiefs Champions Tour said the tour will give fans outside of the Kansas City metro a better chance to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LVII win.

There will be an opportunity for those in attendance to take pictures with the Super Bowl Trophy during that same time frame.