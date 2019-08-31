Shirtless NFL fan runs onto field of Green Bay-Kansas City preseason game, gets tackled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC) – A Kansas City Chiefs player had to take on more than the opposing team in a preseason game Thursday night.
During the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chiefs, a shirtless fan sprinted onto the field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the second half of the game.
As he ran around, at least a dozen security guards tried to chase him down, but it was Chiefs’ safety Harold Jones-Quartey who ultimately tackled him around the 25-yard line.
A photographer managed to capture the tackle, showing Jones-Quartey, 26, grabbing the shirtless man, who was wearing jeans and had his American flag underwear exposed.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Jones-Quartey’s tackle of the fan didn’t help his team win. The Packers won, 27-20, leaving the Chiefs with a 1-3 preseason record.
Jones-Quartey has only been with the Chiefs since March and previously played for the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. Jones-Quartey has had 103 tackles in his career. Yesterday’s incident would make that 104, if it were counted.