Signs now honor Chief’s Joe Delaney with memorial highway 38 years after his death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Thousands of Chiefs fans will be reminded of Joe Delaney every time they drive to and from Arrowhead Stadium.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation added two signs along a two-mile stretch of I-435 Tuesday, 38 years after his death. One sign stands near state Highway 350. The other is at I-435 and Raytown Road.

The Joe Delaney Memorial Highway honors the former Chiefs running back. Delaney played for the Chiefs just two seasons before his death.

He drowned on June 29, 1983, while trying to rescue three children from a pond in Louisiana. He saved the life of a boy, but the two other children died with him.

Today we honor and remember Joe Delaney, who tragically passed away 38 years ago after attempting to save three children. pic.twitter.com/DF4GtK5OdN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 29, 2021

President Ronald Reagan honored him with the Presidential Citizens Medal after his death.

In 2020, 37 years after his death, a monument was dedicated in Delaney’s honor near the pond where he died.