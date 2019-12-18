Six Chiefs players named to 2020 pro bowl roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The National Football League announced on Tuesday that six members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to participate in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl. The below players have earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster:

Frank Clark (Defensive End) – 1st Nomination

Mecole Hardman (Returner) – 1st Nomination

Tyreek Hill (Wide Receiver) – 4th Nomination

Chris Jones (Defensive Tackle) – 1st Nomination

Travis Kelce (Tight End) – 5th Nomination

Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback) – 2nd Nomination

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 all-star players who were selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams.

The 2020 Pro Bowl kicks off on Jan. 26 at 2:00 PM CT and will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD – the third time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks. For the fourth-consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football – from youth, to high school, to the NFL’s best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships and Pro Bowl Experience. Additionally, NFL Pro Bowl players will give back to the local Orlando community by participating in the Pro Bowl Community Huddle as part of the NFL Huddle for 100. More information about all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.

CHIEFS SELECTED TO 2020 PRO BOWL ROSTER

Clark (6-3, 260) has recorded 6.0 sacks (-35.0 yards), 11 quarterback pressures and three passes defensed in 12 games (nine starts) played this season. Clark’s three forced fumbles tie a single-season career-high, while his Week 1 interception at Jacksonville (9/8/19) was the second of his career. He’s played in 74 career games (42 starts) with the Seahawks (2015-18) and Chiefs (2019) tallying 41.0 sacks (-245.5 yards), 170 tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Hardman (5-10, 187) has played in all 14 games this season (four starts). The rookie WR has recorded 25 receptions for 508 yards (20.3 avg.) with six receiving TDs. Hardman has returned 13 punts for 136 yards (10.5 avg.) and 23 kickoff returns for 530 yards (23.0 avg.).

Hill (5-10, 185) has played in 10 games (10 starts) this season, recording 49 receptions for 727 yards (14.8 avg.) with seven touchdowns. He’s played in 57 career games (40 starts) recording 272 receptions for 3,982 yards (14.6 avg.) and 32 receiving touchdowns. Hill owns a league-leading 52 receptions of 25+ yards in his NFL career.

Jones (6-6, 310) has started 10 of his 11 games played this season and has recorded a team-high 7.0 sacks (-55.0 yards), six tackles for loss and 17 quarterback pressures. His career numbers include 31.0 sacks (-238.0 yards), 131 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Kelce (6-5, 260) has started all 14 games this season, recording 86 receptions for 1,131 yards (13.2 avg.) with four receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He’s played in 94 career games (87 starts) tallying 496 receptions for 6,367 yards (12.8 avg.) and 36 touchdown catches.

Mahomes (6-3, 230) has started 12 games this season, completing 280 of 426 pass attempts (65.7%) for 3,606 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions (106.2 rating). He’s started in 29 career games, recording 8,987 yards on 685 completions with 73 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (109.5 rating).

