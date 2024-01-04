KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a lengthy injury list going into their final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Three starters missed their second-straight practice of the week on Thursday:

DT Chris Jones (groin)

WR Rashee Rice (hamstring)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf)

Left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), right guard Trey Smith (illness) and WR Kadarius Toney (hip) also missed practice Thursday, their first time this week. Donovan Smith was a full participant on Wednesday, while Toney was limited.

Running back Isiah Pacheco was back at practice after missing Wednesday with a shoulder/quad injury.

The Chiefs plan to rest multiple starters like Patrick Mahomes and likely tight end Travis Kelce against the Chargers since they are locked into the AFC 3-seed in the NFL playoffs.

It’s not clear which other starters will sit out Sunday at this time.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.