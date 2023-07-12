KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs have some former players, coaches and personnel up for prestigious honors.

Six former men who were once a part of the organization were a few of 60 semifinalists named for the Class of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in the Senior, Coach/Contributor categories.

Defensive back Albert Lewis, wide receiver Otis Taylor, offensive line coach Alex Gibbs, president/general manager/CEO Carl Peterson, head coach Marty Schottenheimer and scout Lloyd Wells represent Kansas City in the categories.

Lewis was one of the tallest and fastest defensive backs of his era (1983 to 1993) at 6’2, and it helped him to collect 555 tackles, 38 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks for Kansas City.

After the Chiefs, Lewis played five years for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders and finished his career at 38 years old with 832 tackles, 42 interceptions and 12.5 sacks.

The Mansfield, Louisiana native was named to the Chiefs 25-Year All-Time Team in 1987 and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2007.

Taylor is a Chiefs Hall of Famer who passed away at 80 years old in March. His name appears in the franchise record books 32 times. He still holds records for most games with 100 or more receiving yards in a season (Tied with six others with six) and the highest receiving average in a season (22.36 yards per catch in 1966).

Taylor and Len Dawson connected for 46 touchdowns, tied with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for most in Chiefs history. Among many other notable numbers, his 7,306 receiving yards are third in franchise history, and his 20 career games with at least 100 or more receiving yards are also third.

Gibbs is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos but was with the Chiefs from 1993 to 1994. He popularized zone blocking in the run game, which helped Denver achieve its success. His four-decade career also includes time with the entire AFC West, along with the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

Peterson held his position for two decades, from 1988 to 2008. In Peterson’s 20 years with the Chiefs, they had only six losing seasons with a record of 176-143-1, including nine playoff seasons, where they posted a 3–9 record in the postseason along with one AFC Championship appearance in 1993.

Schottenheimer had HC stints with the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers, along with the Chiefs, who he coaches from 1989-1998.

Schottenheimer was Peterson’s first hire as HC, and he led the Chiefs to a 101–58–1 regular season record, three division titles, seven playoff appearances, and a trip to the AFC Championship.

Wells was the first Black scout in football with the Chiefs from 1963 to 1974. He recruited future Chiefs Hall of Famers Buck Buchanan, Emmitt Thomas, Willie Lanier and Taylor to the Chiefs as well and was a pioneer in the NFL recruiting players from historically Black colleges and universities.

No less than eight of Wells’ recruits made All-AFL during their pro careers.

Selection committees now will consider the candidates and vote to send 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors through to the next stage. The results of those reduction votes will be announced on July 27.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet on Aug. 15 to select one Coach or Contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2024.

The Seniors Committee will meet on Aug. 22 and may select up to three Seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2024.

Expansion of the Seniors pool for election to the Hall was approved in 2022 for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.