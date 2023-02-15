KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs are back after winning big in Arizona Sunday. Thousands of fans gathered in downtown Kansas City to welcome them home on Wednesday.

For Wichitan Bubba Broadbent and his kids, they made the trip up to Grandview, Mo., on Tuesday night to stay with a friend.

He said his family left for the parade at about 6 a.m. to get a spot right at the front of a barricade.

“Make a core memory for my daughter. You don’t get to do this all the time, so I had my other daughter up here for the last parade. I wanted her to come up for this one,” said Bubba. He added, “Just the experience of seeing it and being up close to the players and just the memory of being here.”

Bubba said he owns a slingshot vehicle, and they almost had the chance to drive it in the parade but plans changed. He said he was still glad he got to bring his daughter, Kensie, to the parade.

Another fan, Brynne Wedel, drove up Tuesday from Moundridge.

She said she stayed with her sister, Brooke Wedel, to come up Wednesday for the big parade.

“Just the crowd and the environment, I feel like, is going to be a lot of fun. I didn’t get to come in 2020, so I really wanted to be here this year,” said Brynne.

“We went to the game against the Bengals, and it was a really good game, and then we decide to chill at home for the Super Bowl and get food because we had enough of the crowds, and then we decided to come out and be in the crowd again today,” said Brooke.

The sisters said they got to the parade around 10 a.m. but were told they were late.

They were still able to catch a glimpse of the team and parade.

Many fans said this parade was much more crowded than the last due to the nicer weather.