KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The popular daily puzzle game, Wordle, has an answer that Kansas City fans will love.

Spoilers ahead!

On Monday, August 29, the answer for Wordle was fit for Chiefs Kingdom.

Players have six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day by guessing letters and using a color system to determine which letters belong in the word and which do not.

Green means the letter is correct and in the correct position. Yellow means the letter is correct, but not in the right place.

The answer: Chief

We hope you enjoy the Wordle today, Chiefs Kingdom Kansas City Chiefs – @Chiefs

On April 12, the answer to the puzzle was Royal, giving Kansas City fans another chance at an easy win.