Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice; could he play Sunday against the Chiefs?

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the field during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have designated wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to return to practice Thursday after undergoing shoulder surgery in week 5.

Given the NFL’s Injured/Reserve rules, the Steelers now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster and have him available to play.

JuJu missed a large part of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury against in a win against the Denver Broncos on October 10.

Before his injury, Smith-Schuster had 15 catches for 129 yards and no receiving touchdowns.

If he returns, the Pro-Bowl receiver would add another weapon to Pittsburghs offense that boasts wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, as well as rookie standout running back Najee Harris.

JuJu has played twice against Kansas City in his career hauling in a total of 16 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

When the two teams met in 2018, the 25-year-old wide receiver caught 13 passes for 121 yards and a score.

The Steelers and Chiefs will kick of their Wild Card Weekend matchup on Sunday night at 7:15 p.m.