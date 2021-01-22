Students get schooled by Andy Reid look-alike

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) — Students at a Lee’s Summit elementary school likely did a double take when they showed up for class Thursday morning.

It looked like Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid got up early and brought his game plan to help with bus duty outside Pleasant Lea Elementary school.

It turned out school principal Aaron Barnett decided to show his true colors and dress up as the popular NFL coach.

The Lee’s Summit school district had fun with the idea and posted pictures on Twitter.

District Superintendent David Buck even got involved in the fun. He served as Barnett’s “cord guy” for his headset.

