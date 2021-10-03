Sunday sports in Kansas City: Mahomes, Salvy and Sporting KC headline a full slate of games

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) – Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (13) crosses the plate past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) – Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez disrupts the attack of Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – It’s a big day in Kansas City sports as the three major professional teams will all be playing within hours of each other and each has something different on the line.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two straight games and currently sit last in the AFC West with a 1-2 record.

Head coach Andy Reid has 99 victories under his belt with the Chiefs and looks to earn his 100th victory with the franchise against his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reid would become the only head coach to have ever won 100+ games with more than one team. He won 140 games with the Eagles.

The Chiefs also look to get back to winning ways after losing on the road at the Baltimore Ravens and at home to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes has 9 passing touchdowns and 940 yards so far this season along with 3 interceptions.

After 197 yards receiving week 1, Tyreek Hill has been held to 70 yards combined in the last two weeks. The Chiefs brought in wide receiver Josh Gordon who was reinstated by the league to help with the wide receiver room.

The Chiefs and Eagles kickoff at 12 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Kansas City Royals

Perhaps the brightest spot during a mediocre season for the Kansas City Royals has been the play of their All-Star and MVP hopeful catcher Salvador Perez.

Salvy leads the league in homeruns with 48 which also ties the single season record in franchise history with Jorge Soler.

The Royals host the Minnesota Twins for the last game of the season and Perez’s last opportunity to break the record and boost his candidacy for the league’s MVP award.

Perez is up against versatile pitcher and power hitter Shohei Ohtani and standout young-gun Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. from Kauffman Stadium.

Sporting Kansas City

With the MLS Playoffs around the corner, Sporting Kansas City continue to battle for first place in the conference with the Seattle Sounders.

Sitting in second place, conference rival Houston Dynamo come to Kansas City for the third game of the season series which is tied at one a piece.

Forward Daniel Sallói continues his push in the Golden Boot and MVP race with 15 goals and 6 assists on the season.

The Hungarian Hitman sits in third place behind Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders – 16) and Ola Kamara (DC United – 17).

Sallói will join the Hungarian men’s national team during the international break for three games before coming back for the last six games of the regular season.

Houston and SKC kickoff at 3 p.m. from Children’s Mercy Park.