WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — All eyes are on the Kansas City Chiefs now that they have secured their spot in the Super Bowl. Now, it’s time for fans to plan their trips to Glendale, Arizona.

“Looks like we’re going to have a lot of people going to Phoenix,” Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing Manager at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport said.

The last time the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl, Wise says flights filled up pretty quickly. The same thing happened recently with the Sugar Bowl.

“I think that bodes well for what we can expect for the Super Bowl,” Wise said.

She says the Allegiant flight departing on Feb. 10 is already full. Delta Airlines added a direct flight from Wichita to Phoenix.

“They just opened that up last night after the Chiefs won, so we’ll see how that books,” Wise said.

For those wanting to drive, Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas says you’re looking at about 1,000 miles and 16 hours. So, he says to make sure to factor in hotel stays on the way and gas prices.

“As you head down through New Mexico and Arizona, the gas prices are higher,” Steward said. “So just look at those, and factor in how many tanks you think you would need to fill up in your particular vehicle to calculate your travel costs.”

Steward says to make sure your vehicle is ready to be on the road for over 30 hours and to take possible winter weather into consideration.

“Make sure you check your battery, your tires, all of the major systems on your vehicle just to make sure that they’re in good shape,” Steward said. “You have good tread on your tires and just want to make sure that you don’t have a breakdown on your trip there.”

Other AAA travel tips for fans heading to Phoenix:

Hotels: Football fans may find it tough to get hotel rooms for the game. AAA advises travelers, especially those who are booking on their own and those who go the Airbnb route, to call the hotel or homeowner personally to make sure they have an actual reservation. Very few hotel rooms in the Phoenix metro area are available for less than $300/night before taxes, with most being much more expensive.

Rental cars: Rental cars will be in tight supply in the Phoenix area, so should be booked sooner rather than later to get what you want. Car rental costs are currently ranging from $90-$130 a day.

Road trip: There are more than 1,000 miles between Wichita and Phoenix, and it’s about 1,200 miles from Overland Park, making for a 16- to 19-hour drive to the Valley of the Sun.

Gas: Gas costs for the drive will depend on your vehicle’s tank capacity and fuel efficiency. The average Kansas gas price is currently the sixth cheapest in the nation at $3.20/gallon, while New Mexico ($3.37) and Arizona ($3.55) are more expensive. The average gas price in the Phoenix metro area is about $3.60

The Chiefs are facing the Philidelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. CST.