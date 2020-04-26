Super Bowl-champ Chiefs wrap draft with eye on repeat title

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs return 20 of 22 starters who helped them win the Super Bowl last season, so they spent their six picks in the NFL draft on guys who could help them not only defend the title but also plan for the future.

They took LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round, Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second and TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang in the third.

They wrapped up the draft Saturday by selecting Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, Michigan defensive end Mike Danna and Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes.

