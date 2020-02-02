Super Bowl LIV: Live updates, photos and more from Chiefs vs. 49ers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP/KSNW) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
History will be made in this year’s Super Bowl — either the San Francisco 49ers will equal the most Lombardi Trophy victories with their sixth, or the Kansas City Chiefs will take their first title in a half-century. It’s the first time the Chiefs and the 49ers face off in a Superbowl. Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m.
Weather for the NFL’s biggest game is expected to be perfect. There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida — where the temperature is a bit unseasonable by South Florida standards. Forecasters say it’ll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.
