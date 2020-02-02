Super Bowl LIV: Live updates, photos and more from Chiefs vs. 49ers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP/KSNW) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

History will be made in this year’s Super Bowl — either the San Francisco 49ers will equal the most Lombardi Trophy victories with their sixth, or the Kansas City Chiefs will take their first title in a half-century. It’s the first time the Chiefs and the 49ers face off in a Superbowl. Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m.

Weather for the NFL’s biggest game is expected to be perfect. There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida — where the temperature is a bit unseasonable by South Florida standards. Forecasters say it’ll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.

PRE-GAME

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY IS HERE! #WeReady



📺: #SBLIV | TONIGHT 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/dgTV2ogiTM — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

LIVe from the Sunshine State ☀️ #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/fnEOiMeLvn — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 2, 2020

PLAYER ARRIVALS

Ready for takeoff 🚀✈️ pic.twitter.com/Xt6L7rBJol — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020

8 ♾ 24 pic.twitter.com/YK38w9E9sn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020

Bienvenidos a Miami 😎 pic.twitter.com/oHvKCtbcMK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020

GAME DAY GEAR

Championship Swagger for my guy @TheRealFrankC_. Each swarovski crystal was put on individually. There are about 7,000 pieces. pic.twitter.com/2IrMkMlIUU — Marvin Baroota (@MarvinBaroota) February 1, 2020

These @nikefootball cleats were created for CJ Beathard to honor the passing of his brother Clayton. To the entire Beathard family, we continue to pray for strength, healing and wisdom. Best of luck in the @SuperBowl, CJ! pic.twitter.com/fUWmJuQWHy — Stadium Custom Kicks (@stadiumck) February 1, 2020

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it’s sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot.” – 🖤 Mamba pic.twitter.com/p1BowN840D — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 1, 2020

Game day Super Bowl cleats for Chiefs defensive back Alex Brown, custom by @stadiumck pic.twitter.com/rIdTemjaIx — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 1, 2020