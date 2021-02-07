Super Bowl LV Live Updates: Chiefs vs Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TAMPA BAY, Fl. (KSNW) — The game started off slow for both teams with each failing to score on their opening possession.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan perform the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Kansas City would get on the board first when kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 49-yard field goal.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) is congratulated after kicking a 49-yard field goal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tampa Bay would come back quickly when Tom Brady finds Rob Gronkowski for the short touchdown pass. Buccaneers lead 7-3 after the first quarter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammate Mike Evans (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

After a Chiefs’ punt, Tampa Bay drove down the field and looked like they were going to go in for a touchdown, but the Chiefs’ defense stepped up and stopped the Bucs on four down to force a turnover.

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens celebrates after a fourth down stop during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

After another Chiefs’ punt, the Bucs would take over at the Chiefs’ 38-yard line. After a Tyrann Mathieu interception was called back for defensive holding, Brady finds Gronkowski for another touchdown, 14-3 Tampa Bay with just more than six minutes left in the first half.

Kansas City would come back with another field goal from Butker to make the score 14-6 with just over a minute left in the half.

after a defensive pass interference call on Bashaud Breeland, Tom Brady finds Antonio Brown to make it 21-6 at halftime.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown (81) makes a touchdown reception against Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City rallied behind rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to open up the second half and get close enough for another Butker field goal to make the score 21-9 Bucs.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay would come right back and running back Leonard Fournette would break loose for the long touchdown run to make it 28-9 Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette runs for a touch down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Not long after, quarterback Patrick Mahomes would throw an interception to give the Bucs the ball on KC’s side of the field.

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs sit on the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

After a snap goes over the head of Brady on 3rd down, the Chiefs hold Tampa Bay to a field goal, 31-9 Bucs.

Tampa goes on to win Super Bowl LV, 31-9.