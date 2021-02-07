Super Bowl LV Live Updates: Chiefs vs Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fl. (KSNW) — The game started off slow for both teams with each failing to score on their opening possession.
Kansas City would get on the board first when kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 49-yard field goal.
Tampa Bay would come back quickly when Tom Brady finds Rob Gronkowski for the short touchdown pass. Buccaneers lead 7-3 after the first quarter.
After a Chiefs’ punt, Tampa Bay drove down the field and looked like they were going to go in for a touchdown, but the Chiefs’ defense stepped up and stopped the Bucs on four down to force a turnover.
After another Chiefs’ punt, the Bucs would take over at the Chiefs’ 38-yard line. After a Tyrann Mathieu interception was called back for defensive holding, Brady finds Gronkowski for another touchdown, 14-3 Tampa Bay with just more than six minutes left in the first half.
Kansas City would come back with another field goal from Butker to make the score 14-6 with just over a minute left in the half.
after a defensive pass interference call on Bashaud Breeland, Tom Brady finds Antonio Brown to make it 21-6 at halftime.
Kansas City rallied behind rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to open up the second half and get close enough for another Butker field goal to make the score 21-9 Bucs.
Tampa Bay would come right back and running back Leonard Fournette would break loose for the long touchdown run to make it 28-9 Tampa Bay.
Not long after, quarterback Patrick Mahomes would throw an interception to give the Bucs the ball on KC’s side of the field.
After a snap goes over the head of Brady on 3rd down, the Chiefs hold Tampa Bay to a field goal, 31-9 Bucs.
Tampa goes on to win Super Bowl LV, 31-9.