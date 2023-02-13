GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl matchup lived up to its billing as both teams went blow-for-blow all the way to the end.

It appears the fans enjoyed what they saw as the big game had 113 million viewers, making it the third most-watched television broadcast ever and the most-watched Super Bowl in six years.

Super Bowl LVII was also the most streamed event in Fox Sports history and the most streamed Super Bowl of all time.

Kansas City had a 52.0 rating with an 87 share, the highest of all markets watching the game. Philadelphia was second with a 46.3 rating and a 77 share.

Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks is the most-watched broadcast ever, with 114 million viewers.

Rihanna’s highly anticipated halftime show brought in even more viewers, as 118.7 million viewers watched her performance.

Both squads were the two best teams all season, and the play on the field was indicative of that, so the viewership numbers are certainly warranted.