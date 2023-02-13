KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The NFL schedule makers have options on which team the Kansas City Chiefs will open their season against in 2023.

With the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, they will automatically have the first Thursday night primetime game.

“See you in September.” Was that the message the players whispered to each other during postgame handshakes?

Although we won’t know until early spring when the NFL releases the schedules, the two teams are slated to meet again during the 2023 regular season, with Philadelphia on deck to visit Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ other home opponents outside of their divisional rivals include the Bills, Bengals, Lions, Dolphins and Bears.

Opening the season against Philadelphia would make a lot of sense, but the Chiefs have plenty of storylines with Cincinnati, Buffalo and Miami.

The Bills have become one of the Chiefs’ biggest non-division rivals as they battle every season.

The Dolphins would also make sense, with the Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill last season. Everyone will look forward to Hill’s return to Kansas City in any week next season.

Both teams last met at Arrowhead Stadium in 2017.