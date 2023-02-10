WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s not easy to get your hands on a Super Bowl ticket. In fact, they’re some of the hardest tickets to get in sports — unless you’re Lyle Randa.

The average “get-in price,” plus brokerage fees for a single Super Bowl LVII ticket in Glendale, Arizona, is around $6,700. But getting tickets to the biggest game of the year isn’t a problem for Wichita’s Lyle Randa.

“I won the Bud Light Super Bowl Tickets for Life,” said Randa.

That was in 2017. Since then, Randa has been to six Super Bowls, and the next will be his seventh.

“I get to go to Phoenix to watch my beloved Chiefs,” said Randa.

KSN visited with Randa in his man/beer cave.

“This is the can that won me my big prize out of 37,000 cans around the world. That is the one that was chosen right here,” said Randa.

Lyle Randa, the winner of Bud Light’s 2017 Super Bowl Tickets For Life sweepstakes (KSN Photo)

So, what is it like to watch your favorite team playing in the Super Bowl?

“Oh, it’s twice as good. It’s ten times as good. It’s unbelievable to watch the Chiefs play. The Super Bowls are awesome. They are incredible to see. I know it’s on everybody’s bucket list to go see it, but when your team is in it, it’s so much more fun,” said Randa.

Randa watched the Kansas City Chiefs win the big trophy in Miami, Florida, and he believes they’ll bring home another one from Glendale.

“I think it’s gonna be like 34-27 Chiefs, and we’re gonna come home with our third title,” laughed Randa.

Randa invites a guest to go with him each year. This time he’s taking his sister.

“It’s been a good ride, and I look forward to going basically … a long time. Until I can’t move anymore,” said Randa.