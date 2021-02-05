Superfans chime in on the Big Game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the Kansas City Chiefs stadium only two hours away, Wichitans are showing their true colors. If you walk down the streets of Wichita, many are supporting the same team.

“90% that are here are excited about the Super Bowl this weekend, there is nothing else being talked about,” said Edgar Jaimes. Edgar Jaimes is the Village Barber owner and he said Chiefs kingdom made its home in his barbershop.

“In the last three weeks there has been an explosion of kids asking us for the Mahomes hair, which is, we call it, pretty much a glorified mullet,” said Jaimes.

Chiefs superfan Mike Crum took his hair into his own hands.

“I’ve got a pretty talented niece who does a lot of painting,” said Crum. “If they win I’ll leave it on, if not I’ll have to shave the next day,” he said.

That pride is being shown through more than just hair and jerseys. With 50 flags, inflatables, yard gnomes, and even a DJ set — Andrew Stallbaumer is bringing it onto his lawn.

“If people show up I give them a flag as long as they are rooting for the right team, beliefs in your chiefs, I’ve always said that,” said Stallbaumer.

Stallbaumer held a parade last year before the big game and plans to do the same on Sunday.

No matter how they show their support for the team — come Sunday, they will all have one thing in mind. “I am really confident this year that it’s not going to go well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Stallbaumer.

“I believe that they are going to do it again, that’s what I believe,” said Crum.

Derby Hill Elementary school teacher, Susan Rogers said she divided her class into four quarters. Students practiced touchdown math, throwing a football around for P.E., and even worked on reading game day words.

She said having the home team in the Super Bowl makes teaching more fun.

“I thought this was a really perfect opportunity to build up the anticipation, everyone is looking forward to the game and why not tie that in and have fun with it,” said Rogers.





Courtesy Derby Hill Elementary School

Hiland Dairy also put Chiefs gear on their ‘Moo-homes’ cow.