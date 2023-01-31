KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Currently, the Philadelphia Eagles are favored over the Kansas City Chiefs by 1.5 points for Super Bowl LVII.

Just a reminder that the Cincinnati Bengals were also favored in the AFC Championship.

That’s the challenge of making a wager — with FOX4 hearing from fans before the first Chiefs Super Bowl where sports betting is legal in Kansas.

FOX4 has filed quite a few stories about sports betting, and it’s pretty easy to find men who are taking part. So it begs the question: Are women also getting involved now that it’s easier to make a wager?

Asking that question, you might not have the best odds of getting a “yes.” Surveying fans at the Fan Zone in Union Station, most women said “no.”

“I have a friend that I know, at least one woman who uses it,” Kimberly King said.

“Women may be more subtle about it,” Sharon Landis said.

The random sampling runs against what at least one survey suggests, saying that, yes, the number of men on sports betting apps still exceeds the number of women by 250%.

But the growth rate of women customers is nearly double that of men — perhaps signaling women as an under-tapped customer base growing by millions year-to-year.

“The female demographic is registering for accounts at a much higher rate,” Robert Linnehan, Sports Betting Regulatory Reporter for XLMedia, said.

“I haven’t really seen any specifically targeted ads or sponsorships to bring in more women — but anything to bring that customer base up and solidify that customer base signing up for your apps, I mean, they’ll do it,” Linnehan said.

King said women might just be more subtle about their bets than men.

“My mom probably actually would now because she’s gotten wilder in her older age because I think they lose filter when she gets older. But that may be a thing — is accessibility,” King said.

“I think people see men more prominent in the sports area. But I’m seeing more women being more involved with sports in every aspect,” Landis said.