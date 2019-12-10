Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs defense on display against Patriots, clinch AFC West

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs leaned on their defense to pull out a win against the New England Patriots to clinch the AFC West on Sunday.

The Chiefs defense held Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, to under 200 yards passing and running backs to under 100 yards on the ground while notching an interception and three sacks.

Kansas City quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, injured his throwing hand after an awkward fall early in Sunday’s game. On Monday, Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid announced that Mahomes’ hand was “OK.”

“It’s bruised up pretty good, but there’s no break,” Reid said.

Kansas City offense got off to a slow start as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on their first drive, and the offense only put up three points in the first quarter.

Next up, the Chiefs return home to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 15. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

