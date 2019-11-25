Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs’ Mahomes, Mathieu give back to Kansas City community during bye week

Kansas City Chiefs

by: Taylor Rocha

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the Chiefs on a bye week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu took their time off to give back to the Kansas City community.

Mahomes’ charitable foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, hosted its inaugural gala where it gave $225,000 to local charities through its signature 15 FOR 15 program.

Hours after welcoming his newborn daughter into the world, Mathieu passed out Thanksgiving meal packages to 320 families in need in the Kansas City metro area.

The Chiefs will return to the gridiron with a one-game lead over the AFC West division as they head into Week 13. They will receive an important visit from the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 1.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories