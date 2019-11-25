Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs’ Mahomes, Mathieu give back to Kansas City community during bye week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the Chiefs on a bye week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu took their time off to give back to the Kansas City community.

Mahomes’ charitable foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, hosted its inaugural gala where it gave $225,000 to local charities through its signature 15 FOR 15 program.

What a night for @15andMahomies thank you to the wonderful community of Kansas City for supporting me and my foundation! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 22, 2019

Hours after welcoming his newborn daughter into the world, Mathieu passed out Thanksgiving meal packages to 320 families in need in the Kansas City metro area.

.@Mathieu_Era passed out Thanksgiving meal packages to 320 families in need tonight ahead of the holiday season.



Awesome stuff from Tyrann. pic.twitter.com/EmIJLZ2sEE — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 22, 2019

The Chiefs will return to the gridiron with a one-game lead over the AFC West division as they head into Week 13. They will receive an important visit from the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 1.

