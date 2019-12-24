Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs peak in all phases against Bears

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs were so dominant in all phases of their 26-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on a cold Sunday night at Soldier Field that it was hard for coach Andy Reid to highlight everyone in his post-game news conference.

Patrick Mahomes was dynamic and the Kansas City offense was humming. Terrell Suggs joined a defense that has allowed six points total the past two weeks.

Even the special teams were solid with Harrison Butker hitting a career-long 56-yard field goal.

