WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Chiefs snapped the Minnesota Vikings month-long win streak and their own home losing streak with a 44-yard Harrison Butler field goal.

The keys to the Chiefs 26-23 win over the Vikings were stopping Dalvin Cook and the Vikings run game, keeping Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins from getting momentum, establishing a run game and a clutch performance from kicker Harrison Butker, who put 14 points.

Watch as our Taylor Rocha shares her takeaways from Week 8.