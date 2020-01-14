Taylor’s Takeaways: It’s not over until it’s over, Chiefs rally to defeat Texans, 51-31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs blew out the Houston Texans, 51-31, in one of the largest comebacks the NFL’s postseason had ever seen, advancing to their second-straight AFC Championship.

The Chiefs put up 41 unanswered points, turning a 24-point Houston lead into a 20-point Houston loss. Their ability to deal with adversity is extremely valuable in the postseason where you can expect the unexpected.

You can never count out the Kansas City offense. The 51-point performance against the Texans is a reminder of just how dangerous this unit can be. In the second quarter alone, the Chiefs scored four touchdowns to rally from a 24-point deficit.

Kansas City’s defense held the Texans’ run game to under 100 yards. This should give Chiefs Kingdom some peace of mind as the team gears up for their next game against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans defeated the Chiefs, 35-32, in Week 10 – the last time that they faced a loss this season.