Taylor’s Takeaways: Kansas City Chiefs advance to first Super Bowl in 50 years

Kansas City, Mo – The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years!

The key to the Chiefs’ success in their 35-24 AFC Championship victory over the Titans was stopping Tennessee running back, Derrick Henry – a feat that neither the New England Patriots, nor the Baltimore Ravens could manage.

Henry scored a first quarter touchdown to put the Chiefs in an early 10-0 hole, but the Chiefs run defense came to play, holding the Titans to under 100 yards rushing and Henry to just 69 yards on the ground.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes used his arm and his legs to bring Kansas City back from a 10-point deficit as he led the team in both passing and rushing yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami.