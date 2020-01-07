Taylor’s Takeaways: Scouting Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff opponent, Houston Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo – After the Houston Texans’ thrilling, come-from-behind, overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game, they will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 67% of his passes during the regular season for 3,800 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games.

Watson’s favorite target is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Despite missing a game, Hopkins put up 103 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 7 touchdowns.

J.J. Watt returned to the gridiron for the Wild Card game after a tearing is pectoralis in Week 8, and executed with a sack, two QB hits, a tackle for loss and constant pressure on Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Expect Watt to be a major part of the game plan against Patrick Mahomes and company on Sunday.

Chiefs Kingdom is no stranger to running back Carlos Hyde, who was traded from the Chiefs to the Texans prior to the start of the season. He has continue to have his most productive season in his seven year career, rushing for just over a thousand yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Kick-off for Sunday’s game is at 2:05 p.m.