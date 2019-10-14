Taylor’s Takeaways: The Chiefs lose two straight, can’t stop the run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –  It was a rough day for the Chiefs as they dropped their second straight game at home against the Houston Texans, 31-24.

Watch as our Taylor Rocha shares her takeaways from Week 6.

Do you think the Chiefs will snap their losing streak against the Broncos on Thursday? Let us know what you think!

