KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City local rap artist Tech Ni9ne will be performing at the Chiefs Training Camp Friday, July 29.

The “Red Rally” will take place at the Chiefs training camp facility in downtown St. Joseph and the event will start at 2 p.m for the Pre-rally.

The pre-rally will feature DJ music, food and drink vendors and also live music from county singer Blane Howard.

The official rally begins at 6 p.m. with the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus kicking off the event and will feature the Chiefs drumline, cheerleaders, and a set of three songs performed by Tech Ni9ne.