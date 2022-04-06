KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, 48, said he called Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid extensively throughout the 2021 season hoping to join the team.

T.O. appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said that he is still able to play at the NFL level.

“I was blowing his phone up throughout the course of the year like, ‘Dude, bring me in!'” Owens said. “They brought Josh Gordon in and he didn’t do anything.”

Owens clarified that he was not saying Gordon wasn’t a good player, but that his production did not live up to the expectation.

Reid coached Owens in 2004 and 2005 during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. T.O. found the endzone 20 times in 21 games and caught 124 passes for 1,963 yards under Reid.

Owens said he could add to the red zone offense to be a pass option, or free up other receivers in formation, something he said was necessary for the Chiefs in games where they struggled.

“You insert me into that offense, and that’s where I just said I’d be valuable. You had Tyreek Hill, you have Travis Kelce. You put me on the other side of that formation, somebody has to commit to one side or the other,” Owens said. “At the end of the day, I’m going to get open.”

On Wednesday, the Fan Controlled Football League confirmed rumors that the 48-year-old receiver was joining the Zappers. He will join former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

“Go check any paperwork, I never retired,” Owens said.

Currently, the Chiefs have a wide receiver room consisting of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Corey Coleman and Gordon. T.O. last played in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his Hall of Fame career, he hauled in 153 touchdowns and 15,934 yards, which is the third-most by any receiver, behind only Jerry Rice (22,895) and Larry Fitzgerald (17,492).

Owens hopes to challenge Father Time and prove he can make a return to the NFL.