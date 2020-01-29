Breaking News
Wichita man scores big on Chiefs 1967 World Championship signed ball
‘That is one item I wish I still had’: Wichita man scores big on Chiefs 1967 World Championship signed ball

Kansas City Chiefs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the Super Bowl just days away, many people are flocking to stores getting their hands on Kansas City Chiefs merchandise.

“We have Super Bowl programs that are available,” says Joe Ruocco, Rock’s Dugout owner. “We sell them for $15.”

Ruocco is a master tradesman, a man of the industry for 43 years. He knows what’s hot and what’s not.

“Chiefs have really gone bananas with Chiefs memorabilia,” says Ruocco.

For instance, a Mahomes signed jersey went from $300 at the beginning of the year at his store.

“We have a few of them that are selling, or we have for sale for $775.”

But there’s one item he wishes he could still put a price tag on that went from his dugout to a man cave.

“A lot of the autographs are very dated,” says John Taylor.

Taylor bought a 1967 World Championship football from Ruocco for probably a lot less than what was worth.

“I got it for $150,” says Taylor.

“But now it should be in the three to $7,000 range,” Ruocco says. “Sometimes you have sellers remorse. That is one item I wish I still had.”

But for Taylor, he sees more than just dollar signs, he sees the spirit of the Chiefs.

“They were winning,” says Taylor. “That is the value of the football for me. The historic value.”

