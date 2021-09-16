‘That’s just the way of football’: Sammy Watkins no hard feelings toward Chiefs, but ready to help Ravens win

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up ahead of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Md. — In the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins after his contract ended with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watkins said he has a lot of respect for his former teammates, but when it comes to playing them this weekend, he is ready to win.

“They got a great group of guys out there and we just have to go out and battle some guys who are freaking good,” Watkins said.

Earlier this week, Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said he was excited to return to Baltimore where he spent three seasons, but that he is not a ‘snitch’ and wouldn’t give away any secrets to the Chiefs.

Watkins, however, did not agree with that “unwritten rule”.

“I’m trying to win at the end of the day. So snitch or no snitch? Anything I can give Wink and the defense that’s what I’m going to do,” Watkins said while laughing. “Not particular giving up plays but, ‘Do this on this guy and do this on that guy’. That’s just the way of football.”

Watkins was the No. 3 option on an offense that boasts Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but now in Baltimore, he is ready to let his play shine again and says it’s not about proving his ability to his former team.

“They already know what type of player I am. Its not me proving anything to them, it’s just me playing a game and I want to win,” Watkins said. “I love those guys over there. I had fun, I had my best time there winning. I just think I’m on the other side now and I just want to go out there and have fun and make plays.”

Watkins caught 4 catches for 96 yards on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, including a 49 yard bomb that helped set up a touchdown to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Clemson product has played with Patrick Mahomes and, now, Lamar Jackson. Both former league MVPs.

Although the two signal callers say they don’t have a rivalry, Watkins says everyone else sees it that way.

The Ravens quarterback has not been able to beat the 2019 Super Bowl winner and Watkins said he is ready to help change that Sunday night.

“I’m definitely looking at it that way, like Lamar need to win,” Watkins said. “He’s been doing a great job in this league with how he’s been carrying himself as a teammate and a guy that do the right things off the field. I just think its time for him to take that next hump and get a win.”