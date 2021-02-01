The Chiefs look to ‘Run it back’ in Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On today’s episode of “The Rush”, the KSN sports team talked about how the Chiefs are preparing to ‘Run it back’ against the Buccaneers in Super LV.

Tom Brady is preparing for his record 10th Super Bowl and first since joining Tampa Bay this past offseason.

It will Patrick Mahomes second time to the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl’s the Super Bowl,” said Mahomes. “Being able to go against one of the greatest if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience for me.”

Super Bowl LV will be very different than the one the Chiefs played in last year in Miami. There will be fewer fans because of COVID-19 restrictions. Most of the events around the Super Bowl are canceled.

The game will air on CBS this Sunday at 5:30 p.m.