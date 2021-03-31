‘The goal is to come in and wreak havoc’: Jarran Reed on joining Chiefs D-line, reunion with Frank Clark

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pursued by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, right, and defensive tackle Jarran Reed, second from right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ newest defensive lineman Jarran Reed is ready to join the likes of Chris Jones and Frank Clark on field under Coach Steve Spagnuolo.

“Those guys put a staple in this league and put a staple on this team as well,” Reed said “I’m just coming in and joining those guys doing what I can. I’m going to do my best and be the best me that I can be.”

Reed rejoins former Seattle Seahawk teammate Clark after the latter left the Pacific Northwest for Kansas City in 2019.

Both Reed and Clark had career years as part of the Seahawk defense in 2018:

Reed: 10.5 sacks, 24 QB hits, 31 pressures

Clark: 13 sacks, 27 QB hits, 1 interception, 48 pressures

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed, left, is shoved by defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

“Frank was actually one of the guys I hit up first. I was like, ‘Is there any room for me there?’ I’m just trying to be a good addition to a great team,” Reed said. “We let everything play itself out and the Chiefs were really interested and I was really interested and it all worked out for the better and we’re here and we’re ready to unleash.”

Reed said he and Clark have kept in touch since the Seattle days and joked about a reunion, and now, it is becoming a reality.

“The goal is to come in and wreak havoc and play some good football, some good old school football,” Reed said.

The Alabama product came into the league known for his run stopping ability, but says he has been working on his pass rushing skills by watching greats like Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril.

Reed said the Chiefs and Seahawks have similar philosophies on defense and bring a family mentality to the field.

“That’s the formula. You’re a family when you go out there on that football field. That’s how we’re going to try to bring it. That’s how we’re going to try to keep it going,” Reed said. “I’m joining these guys. They have their own thing already. They put a staple in this organization, and I’m just coming in, I’m joining in to do what I can do.”

The 28-year-old said he is willing to play anywhere on the defensive line that the Chiefs ask him to play, a role he is used to from his time in Seattle.

He hopes he can make an impact to help get the Chiefs back to Super Bowl and come out victorious.

“I just wanted to be somewhere that I was going to have a chance to play for a championship, have a chance to play for a Super Bowl ring,” Reed said. “We all play football to provide for our families, but at the same time, the game is to get a ring, not just to keep playing for regular seasons.”