The Kansas City Chiefs are a different team since Week 6 loss against the Houston Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will look for revenge against the Houston Texans in Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday.

Kansas City is a much-improved team from the last time they faced off against the Texans in Week 6, where they fell 31-24 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The injury bug was in full-effect as seven players were listed as inactive, including Chris Jones, Eric Fisher, Andrew Wylie, Anthony Hitchens and Sammy Watkins.

Since Week 6, the Chiefs defense has made major strides under first-year defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Kick-off for Sunday’s game is at 2:05 p.m.

