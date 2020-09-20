The Latest: Chargers QB Herbert making most of sudden start

Rookie Justin Herbert got a surprise first NFL start for the Los Angeles Chargers and led them to a touchdown on his first drive against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Herbert’s score was the first rushing touchdown by a Chargers quarterback in nine years.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert became the first to throw a touchdown pass and run for a score in the first half of an NFL debut since Bobby Clatterbuck did it with the New York Giants in 1954.
Herbert, the No. 6 pick overall this year, scored on a 4-yard run on his first drive. He had a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton with 2:30 left in the second quarter.
Herbert helped Los Angeles lead the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs 14-6 at halftime after completing 13 of 20 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown.