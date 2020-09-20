The Latest: Chargers QB Herbert making most of sudden start

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Rookie Justin Herbert got a surprise first NFL start for the Los Angeles Chargers and led them to a touchdown on his first drive against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert drove the Chargers 79 yards in eight plays after the opening kickoff, culminating in his 4-yard run. Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the draft, got the start when Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury before the game.

Herbert’s score was the first rushing touchdown by a Chargers quarterback in nine years.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert became the first to throw a touchdown pass and run for a score in the first half of an NFL debut since Bobby Clatterbuck did it with the New York Giants in 1954.

Herbert was pressed into duty with a surprise start against Kansas City after Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury before the game.

Herbert, the No. 6 pick overall this year, scored on a 4-yard run on his first drive. He had a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton with 2:30 left in the second quarter.

Herbert helped Los Angeles lead the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs 14-6 at halftime after completing 13 of 20 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown.