The rivalry continues: Chiefs vs. Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – If you’ve been inside Arrowhead Stadium, you know it gets loud no matter who the Chiefs are playing. The intensity is amplified when the Oakland Raiders are in town.

Whether you ask Chiefs Kingdom or Raiders Nation, fans agree on the best part of this storied match-up.

Fans often say, their favorite parts are the history or the tradition, but the main focus? According to fans, it’s the rivalry.

The rivalry dates back to September 16, 1960, when the Raiders and the then Dallas Texans squared off for the very first time.

Life long Chiefs fans have not-so-fond memories of some of those early duels.

“When the Raiders were behind, they would put George Blanda in and short pass us to death, and they’d end up winning the game,” Rob Hull, a Chiefs Fan from Nebraska. “I’ve hated the Raiders since I was six or seven years old.”

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

While the rivalry can be bitter at times, you will find a bond between the two teams as well. Look no further than the Medina brothers.

Ernest Medina is a Raiders fan. “I just like the fan base, just like the colors. It was something that – my family is Raiders fans. “He” point to his brother Ivan” was once a Raiders fan, believe it or not,” said Ernest gesturing to his brother.

“I used to like Bo Jackson a lot. When he got hurt, I liked the 49ers. Basically, we fell in love with Montana,” said Ivan Medina. “When Montana came to the Chiefs, I rode it out, basically stuck with Montana. Twenty-something-years later, I’m still a Chiefs fan. Go Kingdom!”

The second match-up between the Chiefs and Raiders during the 2019 season, and the 121st overall, comes with a tight race atop the AFC West Division.

“Winning the division is important, but, there are levels to this game,” said Max Sollars, Chiefs Fan from Missouri:

Devante Washington, a Raiders Fan from Wichita, thinks, “There is a lot on the line going into this game, so I’m hoping my Raiders can pull out a win.”

Both fan’s bases were cordial, keeping trash talk to a minimum ahead of the game. After the game, that might be a different story.

