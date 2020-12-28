‘The Rush’ sports talk: Kansas City Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in AFC as Travis Kelce sets records

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. The Falcons (4-11) lost by six points or fewer for the seventh time this season.

Travis Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score, giving him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle’s record for an NFL tight end.

“The real record I’m proud of,” Kelce said, “is this is the first time the Chiefs have ever been 14-1.”

The Chiefs will face the Chargers Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in their last tune-up before the playoffs.

