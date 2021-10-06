‘The talent you can just see’: Mahomes, Reid excited for Josh Gordon debut

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon catches the ball during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship as they host the 3-1 Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

The battle of AFC heavyweights could feature the debut of Kansas City’s latest offensive weapon: wide receiver Josh Gordon.

“He’s very smart and has picked things up quickly,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “He’s had a little flavor of the offense when he was in Cleveland there, so he understands some of the language there.”

Gordon was promoted to the active roster on Tuesday and will be available to play against the Bills on Sunday.

The Flash has not played in the NFL since 2019 after dealing with suspensions for failing to comply with the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gordon was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and had stints with the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. He also briefly played in the Fan Controlled Football league.

“He feels like he’s in pretty good shape and wants to get going. He’s got experience,” Reid said. “I’ve learned over years that those veteran guys will tell you how they’re feeling and where they’re at because they know what’s ahead of them and they surely don’t want to embarrass themselves.”

Gordon signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad after being reinstated two weeks ago.

“It doesn’t surprise me that they make moves. Brett Veach does a great job and giving them players that are impactful players,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “We have to get ready for him as well as all the other weapons they have. That’s what keeps you up at at night.”

Passing touchdown leader Patrick Mahomes said he is already making a connection with his newest weapon given their Texas ties.

“Tremendous guy. You can tell he loves playing football. He loves being here. He loves being a part of this locker room,” Mahomes said. “The talent you can just see. How fast he is, how big he is, the way he is able to get in and out of cuts. I’ve been able to throw to him a little bit kind of off to the side a bit. We’ll do whatever we can to bring him up to speed as quickly as possible and try to utilize his skill set.”

Gordon, 30, had his best season in 2013 catching 87 passes for 1,646 yards and 9 touchdowns in 14 games.

“He truly is someone that wants to be here and wants to be a part of this locker room,” Mahomes said. “I’m sure we’ll keep building that relationship as the season goes on.”

Sunday Night Football between the Bills and Chiefs will kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 7:20 p.m.