KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming their division rival Las Vegas Raiders, to town on Monday Night football.

Here are the inactives ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Chiefs inactives

RB Ronald Jones

K Harrison Butker

DE Mike Danna

DE Benton Whitley

DE Joshua Kaindoh

G Trey Smith

Raiders inactives

RB Brittain Brown

LB Jayon Brown

TE Foster Moreau

DT Johnathan Hankins

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

The Chiefs will be without their starting right guard, Trey Smith, who was limited in practice with a pectoral injury this week. Nick Allegretti will likely fill in for him.

Harrison Butker will also miss his fourth straight game. Matthew Wright will fill in for him for the second straight week.