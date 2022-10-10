KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming their division rival Las Vegas Raiders, to town on Monday Night football.
Here are the inactives ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Chiefs inactives
- RB Ronald Jones
- K Harrison Butker
- DE Mike Danna
- DE Benton Whitley
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- G Trey Smith
Raiders inactives
- RB Brittain Brown
- LB Jayon Brown
- TE Foster Moreau
- DT Johnathan Hankins
- DT Matthew Butler
- DE Tashawn Bower
The Chiefs will be without their starting right guard, Trey Smith, who was limited in practice with a pectoral injury this week. Nick Allegretti will likely fill in for him.
Harrison Butker will also miss his fourth straight game. Matthew Wright will fill in for him for the second straight week.