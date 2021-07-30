‘This offseason was big for me’: Chiefs running back Edwards-Helaire says he’s at 100%

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — As temperatures outside soared into the upper 90’s on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs completed another day of training camp.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire impressed during practice.

Edwards-Helaire revealed during Thursday’s media availability that he’s finally at 100% after suffering a high ankle sprain and hip injury toward the end of the 2020 season.

He said he was only at about 90% during the Super Bowl.

“Just being able to rest. That’s kind of the big thing, and even after last year, well before that — had a 15-game championship season with LSU,” Edwards-Helaire told reporters. “It was kind of a rolling two years of nothing but football. So just having the time to kind of let my body recover and then be specific on my training in the offseason and rehab got me where I am now.”

Edwards-Helaire totaled over 1,000 yards with five touchdowns his rookie season. He hopes the work in the offseason makes for an even better sophomore campaign.

“This offseason was big for me. I was working on hands, working on routes because I knew there was something that was going to be kind of pinpointed this training camp,” Edwards-Helaire told reporters.