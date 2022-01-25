Three Chiefs named to All-AFC Team by Pro Football Writers of America

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks back to the sidelines for a play during a 34-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro Football Writers of America announced their 2021 All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams, and three Kansas City Chiefs players were selected to the conference team.

None, however, were included in the All-NFL team.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive tackle Chris Jones and standout rookie center Creed Humphrey received the honor to represent the AFC.

Hill led the Chiefs in receiving yards with 1,239 and 111 receptions. He tied tight end Travis Kelce with 9 receiving touchdowns.

Jones was the club’s sack leader with 9 on the season. He also led the team in quarterback hits alongside defensive end Frank Clark with 17.

Humphrey had an incredible rookie year, ranking toward the top of all centers in the league in pass and run protection.

All-AFC Offense

QB – Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (r); Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

TE – Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs (r)

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

T – Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders; Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

All-AFC Defense

DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

OLB – Matthew Judon, New England Patriots; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

CB – Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

S – Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

All-AFC Special Teams