KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had three starters out of practice again Thursday with injury.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), left tackle Donovan Smith (neck stinger) and safety Mike Edwards (illness) all missed Thursday’s practice.

Pacheco and Smith are on the verge of missing their second-consecutive game this season when the Chiefs face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Linebacker Leo Chenal was out on Wednesday with an illness but returned to practice on Thursday.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire filled in as the lead back and garnered 68 total yards. Rookie tackle Wanya Morris filled in for Smith and performed well, only allowing five pressures and no sacks against the Bills’ pass rush.

The Chiefs kick off in Foxboro at noon Sunday on Fox.