KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom won’t be surprised to find out which Kansas City Chiefs players landed in the NFL Top 100 this year.

NFL players themselves vote to determine the annual ranking, and this year three Chiefs stars were among the best of the best.

Defensive end Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes all landed in the top 10.

Jones was ranked at No. 10 on the NFL Top 100 list, the second-highest defensive player. It’s a big jump from last year when he was 39th on the list.

Last season he racked up 44 tackles and matched a career-high 15.5 sacks in the regular season. The 29-year-old also made his fourth Pro Bowl and earned his first All-Pro selection.

Kelce landed at No. 5, up five spots from last year. The NFL Top 100 list notes he continues to “cement his status as one of the greatest tight ends to play the game.”

The Chiefs TE broke multiple records last season, including the most games with 100+ receiving yards and most career postseason receptions and touchdowns by a tight end.

And to Chiefs fans’ delight, Mahomes reigned supreme on the NFL Top 100 list for the second time, but it’s a comeback of sorts after he dropped seven spots on the 2022 list.

“He took his growing legend to a new level in 2022 by leading his Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory on a sprained ankle, making his No. 1 ranking on this list a deserved accomplishment, though just one of many he added to his résumé last season,” the NFL wrote.