UPDATE: Seven more Chiefs players, including Tyreek Hill, placed on reserve/COVID list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven more Kansas City Chiefs players are on the reserve/COVID list Tuesday, reports say.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report three new players going on the list. A few hours later, four other players were also added to the COVID list.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Tight end Blake Bell

Cornerback Rashad Fenton

Linebacker Nick Bolton

Guard Kyle Long

Tackle Lucas Niang

Cornerback Armani Watts

NFL Network reports 21 players across the league went on the COVID list Tuesday — one third of them were from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The news comes just one day after tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward were also added to the list on Monday.

Last week, three other Chiefs players — wide receiver Josh Gordon, defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay — were also placed on the reserve/COVID list. Coach Andy Reid said he hopes these three players will return this week.

But until they’re cleared, the Chiefs now have 13 players on their COVID list.

After a season of relatively few issues regarding COVID, the virus seems to be hitting the Chiefs hard recently. But they aren’t the only NFL team struggling. Last week, the NFL rescheduled three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks among teams.

The NFL recently changed its COVID-19 protocols, including return-to-play procedures, so there is some hope for these Chiefs to be back on the field Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, a lot of that depends on a player’s vaccination status and whether they’re experiencing symptoms.

Under the NFL’s new COVID protocols, the league has been doing “stringent symptom screening” for all players and staff, but only those who are fully vaccinated are only subject to “targeted spot testing,” instead of weekly testing.

Any player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to quarantine until they are cleared to return, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms or their vaccination status.

But the updated protocols allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.