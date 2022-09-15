KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a nearly flawless performance in Week 1 vs. the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Chargers showed how the Kansas City Chiefs need to step their game up in Week 2.

Even with a 27-24 win over the Chargers, the Chiefs had ample opportunities to stay in the game because of their own team and the Chargers.

Here are a few reasons why.

Every phase stepped up

Every time the Chiefs looked like the game was getting out of hand, a new phase of the team stepped up.

Mahomes threw an interception in the third quarter that was overturned. Six plays later, he threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson. When the Chargers looked like they were gonna take the lead early in the fourth quarter, rookie corner Jaylen Watson gets a 99-yard pick-six. Punter Tommy Townsend also was able to pin the Chargers deep in their own territory with punts repeatedly.

While the Chiefs had struggles and penalties throughout the game, they stepped up as a team to come away with the win.

Offense needs more explosion plays

The Chiefs struggled early in the game after they couldn’t run the ball and the Chargers caught on to their screens and quick game. Mahomes didn’t make many deep ball coverages during the game due to pressure, coverage and play design.

Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 52-yard run in the fourth quarter, Kansas City had 41 yards rushing total.

To be as elite as they were during their Super Bowl run, the Chiefs will need to get more explosive on offense and run the ball effectively.

Defense can be relied on

Cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and Jaylen Watson had a rough first half with Fenton receiving penalties and both having a tough time covering Mike Williams.

In the second half, both players showed they can bounce back from mistakes and keep on playing.

Chris Jones was dominant up in the middle all game and linebackers Nick Bolton and Willie Gay were magnets to the ball all game. The line also got consistent pressure on Herbert in the second half.

The defense also limited the Chargers to three yards.

While it’s only Week 2, the Chiefs’ defense has two solid performances to build on as they head to Indianapolis.