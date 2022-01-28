KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Thousands of football fans have put up hundreds of dollars to watch Sunday’s American Football Conference (AFC) Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead. Tickets are still available if you hope to go to the game, but they aren’t cheap.

StubHub said it still had about 2,100 AFC Championship tickets available as of Friday afternoon.

Tickets start at $485, with the average price of a ticket coming in around $745, according to the outlet.

StubHub also pointed out that it looked like the Chiefs will have a noise advantage during the game because only 10% of the tickets it’s sold were to people in Ohio.

If you’re still hoping to get tickets for the game, make sure you buy them through a reputable site.

Keep in mind that all tickets are mobile entry. That means if someone tries to sell you a paper ticket, it is fake and won’t be accepted at the stadium.

The Chiefs Kingdom loves to share its pride. If you plan to share a picture of your tickets on social media, make sure you cover the bar code. If you don’t, someone else may be able to scan the code and get into the stadium before you arrive, making your ticket worthless.