KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs return to NFL action when they host the Tennessee Titans on primetime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Along with the matchup on the field, the two head coaches will face off in a duel between a future Hall of Famer and a young rising star.

“He’s very consistent,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “Some of these same plays are plays that he ran when I played against him. There’s just a consistency but also a willingness to always push forward and take advantage of his personnel, and he’s obviously a Hall of Fame coach.”

The teams have faced each other several times in the past few years, most famously in the 2020 AFC Championship when the Chiefs defeated the Titans to earn a berth to Super Bowl LIV.

Vrabel is in his fifth year as the head coach of the Titans and has a 45-26 regular season record. During his tenure, the Titans have one AFC Championship appearance and a 2-3 post-season record.

Vrabel has bested Andy Reid in their two regular-season matchups in the all-time series, with the most recent victory coming in 2021 in a 27-3 route.

But the former Chiefs linebacker-turned-head coach has the utmost respect for Reid.

“Andy Reid’s good for football. He loves football,” Vrabel said. “The relationship he has with his players is something I would love to emulate.”

The game will be broadcast Sunday night on KSN.