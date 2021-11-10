Tommy Townsend wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Tommy Townsend #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs punts the ball late in the fourth quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a 13-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend put on a top performance earning him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Townsend landed 5 of his 6 punts inside the 20-yard-line, forcing Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the offense to start from deep within their own half and allowing the defense to pile on the pressure.

The second-year punter out of Florida was a key factor in helping a struggling Kansas City team get back to above .500 for the first time since week 1.

“This had to be his finest game. He just did a tremendous job. Field position was a key, and he took care of that,” head coach Andy Reid said.

Townsend had a net average of 54.3 yards per punt against the Packers, his highest season and career.

“Today was just one of those career days where you go out, and you just have a great day,” Townsend said after the game. “Of course, none of that would have happened without my gunners on the punt team to get down there and down the ball, scoop up punts. Of course, it’s a huge team effort. I can’t pat those guys on the back enough.”

Townsend and the Chiefs will now travel to Las Vegas and try to carry their momentum against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.